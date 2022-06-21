87-Year-Old Veteran Granted $250,000 From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services
An 87-year-old Sanford NC-based Air Force Veteran, Charles Robertson, was granted nearly $250,000 as a result of an error by the VA dating back to October 1962.
"I hope that my story will encourage other veterans to reach out to VA accredited organizations like JVDS for help with their VA benefits," said Veteran Charles Roberston”SANFORD, NC, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An 87-year-old Sanford-based Air Force Veteran, Charles Robertson, was granted nearly $250,000 as a result of an error by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which dates back to October 1962.
— Veteran Charles Robertson
When he enlisted in the armed forces in 1955, Charles Robertson wore heavy cataract correction bifocal lenses but was encouraged to be fitted for contact lenses. Charles later had difficulties with the contact lenses and pursued medical help from the flight surgeon who prescribed new contact lenses in an effort to improve his vision.
To no avail, his new contact lenses did not improve his vision and on July 5th, 1962, he was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He was also informed that he could not reenlist because the Air Force changed the reenlistment criteria stating that any person without a focusing lens in the eye would not be eligible for enlistment or reenlistment.
“When I was discharged, I was informed that I was not entitled to any compensation and in short, I was told ‘thank you for seven years of your life, goodbye.’ At the time, I was married and had two little boys to provide for,” said Air Force Veteran, Charles Robertson. “I’m blessed to have had support from Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services to get the benefits I am entitled to, and I hope that my story will encourage other veterans to reach out to organizations like Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services who can help other veterans navigate the complex VA disability claims system.”
The Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services (JVDS), is an organization that represents veterans seeking rating increases or whose claims are unjustly denied. JVDS’s accredited claims agents advocate actively for clients in an effort to win service-related disability compensation.
“I myself have family members who have served in the U.S. military and I’ve become intimately familiar with the VA claims process to help thousands of veterans on their claims since 2009, winning millions of dollars in lifetime benefits for veterans,” said Founder & CEO of JVDS, Carmella George. “As the proud daughter of a disabled Vietnam Veteran, I understand the profound impacts military service can have upon a veteran's health and I love supporting veterans like Mr. Robertson.”
If you’re interested in learning more about Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services visit, www.veteransdisabilityclaims.com.
About Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services
Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services(JVDS) represents veterans seeking rating increases or whose claims are unjustly denied. JVDS has veteran clients located worldwide. As a matter of fact, a large majority of JVDS clients are served virtually as they reside in all 50 states and all around the world. Our claims agents are accredited by the US Department of Veterans Affairs to prepare, present and prosecute VA disability claims and appeals.
We proudly partner with a large network of medical providers who are qualified by VA standards to provide independent medical opinions for our clients. Some of our partner providers are even former VA C&P examiners. Many times an independent medical opinion is needed in order to support your claims and appeals that have been unfairly denied.
Carmella Nicole George
Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services
info@veteransdisabilityclaims.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn