New Books Helps Veterans Win Their Disability Claims

5 Quick TIps To Improve Your VA Disability Claim
Dealing with the VA is frustrating. Many of the processes which veterans have to endure to gain benefits are too complex these days. Many veterans give up. I don’t want that to be you.”JACKSONVILLE, NC, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
— Carmella George
A new book by leading veterans’ benefits expert Carmella N. George, MPA, provides a timely and much-needed resource for military veterans seeking to understand the complex guidelines and laws governing VA disability in The United States.
The book, 5 Quick Tips To Improve Your VA Disability Claim, offers an easy-to-understand overview of the VA disability claims and how to better prepare claims. This book capitalizes on Ms. George’s experience working with veterans in their claims as a VA Accredited Claims Agent to give veterans the steps to properly present their case.
“Dealing with the VA is frustrating. Many of the processes which veterans have to endure to gain benefits are too complex these days. Many veterans give up. I’m writing this book because I don’t want that to be you. I want you to receive what you are entitled to and have rightfully earned,” George writes.
5 Quick Tips To Improve Your VA Disability Claim should be on the bookshelf of every veteran. It is available at leading on-line booksellers, including Amazon.com, as an e-book or in paperback.
Carmella N. George is a VA Accredited Claims agent and owner of Jacksonville Veterans Disability Services. She is the founder and editor of the veterans’ benefit blog, The Veteran Benefits & Disability Claims Guide. Contact Ms. George at 910-467-7030 or info@veteransdisabilityclaims.com.
