Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko visit the Minsk branch of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics

RUSSIA, June 20 - The prime ministers were taken on a tour of the situation centre at the Minsk branch of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, which operates under the parent university. Mikhail Mishustin talked with the students in a graphic design and web design laboratory.

Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. With Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov and Director of the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Alexei Yeliseyev 20 June 2022 Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. With Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, State Secretary of the Russia-Belarus Union State Dmitry Mezentsev, and Director of Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Alexei Yeliseyev 20 June 2022 Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. With Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov and Director of the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Alexei Yeliseyev 20 June 2022 Mikhail Mishustin made an entry in the book for honorary guests 20 June 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. With Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov and Director of the Minsk branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Alexei Yeliseyev

The Minsk branch of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics was created under an agreement to establish a procedure to create and operate university branches of higher educational institutions in the CIS countries of September 28, 2001.

In 2021, a graphic design and a web design laboratory, as well as a situation centre, were created at the branch.

The lab is used for project training and full cycle development of websites and mobile apps. Workshops and seminars in web design and graphic design, as well as 3D modeling, are conducted there as well. The lab has developed a new website for the Minsk Branch Applicants. A job search website for university branch graduates is under development.

The situation centre implements project learning by carrying out research and start-up projects. The centre is home to research work on aggregating data on the socioeconomic aspects of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The centre provides up-to-date statistical and analytical information to organisational departments of the branch for the education process and for research activities.