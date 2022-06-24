HotWax Baltimore Expands and Rebrands as Business Continues to Grow

Founder Rebecca Ostroski HotWax Baltimore HotWax Location Opening

HotWax Baltimore has a new domain hwwax.com to help simplify the brand as the company expands into new areas throughout Maryland

Our wax is hot, but you’re hotter! HotWax is where every client will be treated like the most important client of the day” — Rebecca Ostroski

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotWax Baltimore launched a new online brand and domain hwwax.com in preparation of expansion throughout the Maryland area. "The biggest reason for expansion is to offer services outside of the city. HotWax has grown and evolved beyond a local business into one with the look and feel of a national franchise, which is what we want as the business continues to grow. "

Owner Rebecca Ostroski launched HotWax Baltimore seven years ago in a back room of a hair salon, simply wanting to give clients a luxurious skincare and wax treatment experience. After a career in PR, Rebecca needed a change and decided to pursue training as an esthetician. “I remember visualizing myself in this role,” she explains, “seeing the need for a more modern skincare studio, which the city was lacking at the time.” Rebecca graduated as valedictorian of her class at Von Lee International School of Esthetics and opened HotWax.

Today, HotWax has two storefront locations with multiple treatment rooms in each location, and every employee carries the same energy and commitment that Rebecca has had from the start. They offer waxing and threading services for both men and women. HotWax’s slogan is, “Our wax is hot, but you’re hotter!” Every client will be treated like the most important client of the day, and the staff will do everything possible to make each client comfortable through the entire process. “We treat them like a million bucks,” Rebecca says. “The energy since day one has been magnetic.”

HotWax is more than “just” a waxing studio, though! They also provide brow and lash lifts and tints, as well as traditional skincare services like facials, peels, and dermaplaning, all with the same quality standards as their wax services. “We are a customer-first business,” Rebecca adds. “HotWax’s estheticians know how to make you comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.” Staff will take the time to give their clients the best hospitality possible. “We’re like the new fast-casual day spa,” Rebecca points out, “we provide an amazing service for our clients, at a good price point with easy booking! ”

Their current locations have a robust inventory system, so everything you need will be in stock, and the daily cleaning routines are thorough. The team sometimes jokes that Rebecca is “Mrs. Clean” because of her meticulous cleaning standards. Separate treatment rooms provide both privacy and hygienic safety, especially needed during a pandemic. HotWax also takes pride in their consistency. “I expect the twentieth visit to be just as special as the first,” Rebecca says.

The team at HotWax are committed estheticians who always treat clients well and look for new ways to build their own skills. Estheticians are well-trained and each has personal goals “to keep their career path blooming.” Because HotWax is committed to their employees, they make sure that their compensation package is one of the best in the business. Retaining the best team helps HotWax provide the same reliable quality of service at every appointment.

When a customer first enters HotWax they can expect to enter our clean and bright salon and be greeted with a warm and welcoming esthetician to make them feel more confident! “We can’t wait to meet you soon!”