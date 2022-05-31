Exclusive Interview With Collins Legal Covers Business Taxes 101 for Houston Texas Business Owners

Houston Business Tax Webinar with Kunal Mishra Houston Business Taxes 101 Houston Tax Audit Help

Houston Texas Business Owners Seeking Help With Taxes, Tax Protections and Tax Issues Will Benefit From This Information.

We typically work with small business owners who were never guided on taxes and find themselves facing tax audits or related issues.” — Kunal Mishra

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and IRS tax attorney Kunal Mishra, Collins Legal, discusses tax issues, business formation and other key topics in this exclusive interview with PeopleFund. During this interview many important topics are covered to assist Houston business owners with managing tax obligations. This interview also covers Entity formation, Texas filing requirements, Payroll / Payroll taxes, Annual federal tax returns, Federal tax audits, and IRS resolutions.

"I’m hoping that this interview will prevent businesses from ending up in trouble with the IRS and, or alert you of how important it is for you to start doing things the right way. The purpose of this session is to guide you in a concise manner on Houston business taxes. And that’s why I named it business taxes." -Kunal Mishra

Business Taxes for Houston Texas Business Owners