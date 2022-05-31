Submit Release
Exclusive Interview With Collins Legal Covers Business Taxes 101 for Houston Texas Business Owners

We typically work with small business owners who were never guided on taxes and find themselves facing tax audits or related issues.”
— Kunal Mishra

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and IRS tax attorney Kunal Mishra, Collins Legal, discusses tax issues, business formation and other key topics in this exclusive interview with PeopleFund. During this interview many important topics are covered to assist Houston business owners with managing tax obligations. This interview also covers Entity formation, Texas filing requirements, Payroll / Payroll taxes, Annual federal tax returns, Federal tax audits, and IRS resolutions.

"I’m hoping that this interview will prevent businesses from ending up in trouble with the IRS and, or alert you of how important it is for you to start doing things the right way. The purpose of this session is to guide you in a concise manner on Houston business taxes. And that’s why I named it business taxes." -Kunal Mishra

Collins Legal, PLLC is a trusted name for tax resolution services and IRS audit help in Houston, TX. We have a track record for resolving difficult tax situations and providing total client satisfaction.

Our proven experience allows us to provide you with skilled representation while you are dealing with your tax matter. As a result, many of our past clients have referred us to their family or friends, who also require the help of an experienced and compassionate tax advisor. Contact Us today for business tax advice.

