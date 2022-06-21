Holiday Ornaments from Ukraine By HeARTFully Yours™
It’s a very dark time in the Ukraine, and this is a way to share beauty, provide direct relief and income to Ukrainians.” Mr. Radko added, "These shining ornaments are a light in the darkness.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite Ukraine’s current situation, artist Mr. Christopher Radko, has taken on the challenge of doing his part in making a positive impact for Ukrainian artists and families living in their country. Renowned ornament artist Mr. Christopher Radko recognizes the challenging times the population are under, and has designed a special 'Made in Ukraine' collection of glass ornaments called PAINTED BEAUTIES for the holidays. This is his direct way of helping Ukrainian artists and glass ornament makers with jobs in their country and taking care of their families.
— Mr. Christopher Radko
“I realize no one else is doing this,” says Mr. Radko, “ The Ukrainian ornament makers need to survive and feed their families. What better way to directly support them, than to give them the opportunity to do what they do best. It’s a very dark time in the Ukraine, but this is a way to share beauty, and provide direct relief and income.” Mr. Radko added, "These shining ornaments are the light in the darkness.”
“PAINTED BEAUTIES - Made in Ukraine, with Love” is Mr. Radko's latest introduction to consumers in the US and abroad, under his new brand HeARTfully Yours ™ . This special collection will premier at the summer gifts shows in Dallas, at Patrick & Co. and in Atlanta, at the Schauben & Co. Showroom. The designs reflect the traditional Ukraine folk art seen on needlepointed costumes and pysanky, Ukranian's famous Easter egg art, and bear the name of the artisans making the ornaments, such as Kalyna, Maxym, Danylko, and Ninya. The collection includes a dozen new designs in the special edition. HeARTfully Yours™ is Mr. Radko’s first collection in 15 years, and the only new ornaments designed personally by the artist Radko.
ABOUT PAINTED BEAUTIES. The ornaments are made in small family workshops in central and western Ukraine, presently not in harm's way. PAINTED BEAUTIES will ship this fall from HeARTfully Yours™ and available at specialty stores nationwide.
