MEDIA ADVISORY: Environmental Education: 2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22

June 20, 2022

Environmental Education:

2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22

Winning Teams from 13 Maryland Counties to Compete at Clarksville Research Farm

ANNAPOLIS, MD – (June 16, 2022) –While most high school students have tossed their backpacks aside for the summer, nearly 100 Maryland teens will be competing at the 31st annual Maryland Envirothon on June 22, 2022. The Envirothon is a demanding outdoor natural resources competition for teens that are passionate about the outdoors and the environment. Student teams will compete in five areas of environmental studies: soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and this year’s environmental issue – Waste to Resources.

The winning team will represent the state later this summer at the national competition at Miami University in Ohio, where more than 250 teenagers from the United States and Canada will compete for scholarships and prizes.

What: 31st Annual Maryland Envirothon Competition for High School Students

Where: University of Maryland Central Maryland Research and Education Center

4240 Folly Quarter Road

Ellicott City, MD 21042

When: June 22, 2022

Competition: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Awards Presentation: 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Who Five-member teams that won their local competition are competing for the state title in the following

counties:

Allegany County

Anne Arundel County

Calvert County

Cecil County

Charles County

Frederick County

Garrett County

Harford County

Howard County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

St. Mary’s County

Washington County

NOTE TO EDITORS: During the event, contact: Barry Burch, Chairman, at 240-215-5004 or barronb29@aol.com An alternative contact is Karen Miller, Envirothon Coordinator, at 302-683-5524.

###