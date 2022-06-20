MEDIA ADVISORY: Environmental Education: 2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22

Environmental Education:
2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22
Winning Teams from 13 Maryland Counties to Compete at Clarksville Research Farm
ANNAPOLIS, MD – (June 16, 2022) –While most high school students have tossed their backpacks aside for the summer, nearly 100 Maryland teens will be competing at the 31st annual Maryland Envirothon on June 22, 2022. The Envirothon is a demanding outdoor natural resources competition for teens that are passionate about the outdoors and the environment. Student teams will compete in five areas of environmental studies: soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and this year’s environmental issue – Waste to Resources.
The winning team will represent the state later this summer at the national competition at Miami University in Ohio, where more than 250 teenagers from the United States and Canada will compete for scholarships and prizes.
_____________________________________________________________________________
What: 31st Annual Maryland Envirothon Competition for High School Students
Where: University of Maryland Central Maryland Research and Education Center
4240 Folly Quarter Road
Ellicott City, MD 21042
When: June 22, 2022
Competition: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Awards Presentation: 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Who Five-member teams that won their local competition are competing for the state title in the following
counties:
- Allegany County
- Anne Arundel County
- Calvert County
- Cecil County
- Charles County
- Frederick County
- Garrett County
- Harford County
- Howard County
- Montgomery County
- Prince George’s County
- St. Mary’s County
- Washington County
NOTE TO EDITORS: During the event, contact: Barry Burch, Chairman, at 240-215-5004 or barronb29@aol.com An alternative contact is Karen Miller, Envirothon Coordinator, at 302-683-5524.
