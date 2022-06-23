In Just 8 Months Mobility City Added 14 Locations Bringing More Seniors the Mobility Equipment and Services They Need
Delivering best-in-class service to seniors, Mobility City celebrated its 4th anniversary with 34 locations and expects its strong growth to continue.
Honored by Entrepreneur Magazine, Mobility City Holdings Inc. ranked 91st of the Top 150 Franchise Brands under 5 years old. It is an accomplishment to be selected from over 1500 competing brands.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., a leading Home Medical Equipment (HME) franchisor, resumed its rapid growth with the addition of 14 locations in major markets in just over 8 months. With 34 franchises in 22 states, this franchise system effectively covers 84 million Americans or 25.5% of the population.
— Diane Baratta, President and CEO
“We are celebrating our 4th anniversary as a franchisor this June 2022. We are happy to add new markets to our network, most notably Las Vegas NV and Phoenix AZ along with Dallas TX, Northern and Southern MD, Lakeland FL, Orlando FL, St Petersburg FL, Ft Lauderdale FL, Boise ID, Denver CO, and more. Wheelchairs and scooters are the most frequently used pieces of equipment that help seniors and the disabled get around to enjoy life. Our products and services are essential to the independence and quality of life many seniors are fortunate to enjoy.” said Diane Baratta, President, and CEO. “Our rapid growth is planned to continue for several years. Mobility City Holdings Inc. has thrived and continued to grow despite the pandemic-fostered business challenges faced these past two years,” Diane said.
"We attribute our success to our innovative Franchise model, which provides our Franchise Owners with the opportunity to grow businesses while truly helping people. Our unique business model includes retail, residential and commercial services. Our model has proven itself and has allowed us to weather the storm. We are financially stronger than ever and my executive team and our system are positioned to continue our fast-paced growth." said Vincent Baratta, COO.
"In our 4 short years of franchising, Mobility City has become the nation’s largest chain of mobility scooter, wheelchair, and hospital bed maintenance companies. We truly are unique. In addition to maintenance/repairs, we provide the public with mobility equipment rentals, sales, and in-home servicing. Our corporate headquarters are side by side with the Boca Raton, FL showroom. Every day I can see some of the appreciative people who we helped and I go home feeling good about it. With more than 10,000 Americas turning 65 every day, there are many additional markets with seniors who need our help," said Vincent Baratta, COO.
“We were honored by Entrepreneur Magazine in May of this year. Mobility City Holdings Inc. was ranked 91st of the Top 150 Franchise Brands under 5 years old by Entrepreneur. It is an accomplishment and quite satisfying to be selected from the over 1500 competing brands,” said Diane Baratta, President, and CEO.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted living, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431.
For more information about Mobility City, please visit our website mobilitycity.com.
