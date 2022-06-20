Bridgewell LLC Professional Services Launches Free Virtual Strategic Leadership Boot Camp June 27 - July 1, 2022
Asia Bribiesca-Hedin | CEO, Bridgewell LLC Professional Services
Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, expert leadership coach and CEO of Bridgewell LLC Professional Services, launches 5-day program for leaders seeking boost of confidenceGLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, expert leadership coach and CEO of Los Angeles-based Bridgewell LLC Professional Services, will launch a complimentary five-day Strategic Leadership Boot Camp entitled “Becoming a Strategic Leader” for aspiring and established decision-makers from Monday, June 27, 2022 to Friday, July 1, 2022. Bribiesca-Hedin, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most sought-after authorities on leadership innovations, is slated to host the week of daily sessions to be livestreamed on LinkedIn and YouTube. The program is especially timely in teaching diverse leaders to make more strategic decisions, manage change and chaos effectively, and evolve into an individual others seek out for professional guidance and direction. The content shared during the week will also serve as an extension of a keynote speech she delivered earlier this month during an annual Leadership Summit hosted by the Forbes School of Business and Technology Center for Women’s Leadership at the University of Arizona.
“Professionals who were once working remotely and somewhat independently have recently re-entered more traditional work spaces, but now find themselves stopped by indecision or are seeking validation from their colleagues before proceeding with significant operational decisions,” said Asia Bribiesca-Hedin. “Cultivating strategic and transformative leadership skills is nearly an artform and it needs to be refined, sharpened, and clarified on a daily basis when working with diverse groups of employees, which is why training on making more strategic decisions equips leaders to affect company change, communicate confidently, and pivot in a crisis situation.”
Professionals at every level, from college interns to board members, will discover how to think strategically and weigh the pros and cons of decisions in an ever-changing work environment. The free training will also help participants accelerate individual, team, and organizational results, develop meaningful professional relationships, speak up confidently in any room, and recover and regain footing after a setback.
“This specific training will be reflective of my intensive sessions I offer through Bridgewell LLC. The content available during this focused week will provide solutions that can be applied in most work scenarios immediately. Plus, participants will also receive a free workbook and leadership tools so they walk away from our experience feeling more equipped to lead with confidence in various settings,” said Bribiesca-Hedin.
Bribiesca-Hedin is passionate about empowering leaders from all walks of life to maximize their confidence and potential. To learn more about the upcoming Strategic Leadership Boot Camp– hosted entirely by Bridgewell LLC Professional Services– visit www.strategicleadershipbootcamp.com. For additional information about related services offered by Bridgewell LLC, such as its recurring Leadership Confidence Intensive (LCI) Weekend, please visit the company website.
About Bridgewell LLC Professional Services:
Entrepreneurial thought leader and enterprise strategist Asia Bribiesca-Hedin helps accomplished professionals become influential, sought-after leaders to get promoted faster without overworking, people-pleasing or selling their souls. Through Bridgewell LLC, we understand that change is not always easy. For nearly 20 years, founder and CEO Asia Bribiesca-Hedin has been helping companies of all sizes respond to industry transitions in order to stay competitive. She started her career as a management consultant and before launching her own consulting company, spent 9 years leading transformation with a top comprehensive cancer center. Her expertise is in aligning leaders and teams to deliver on their highest priorities. To discover more about Bridgewell Professional Services, visit www.bridgewellpro.com.
