Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center Reopens on April 5 in Preparation for the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series
DSPAC's Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series kicks off on April 5 with in-person drop-in classes at the studio, followed by virtual options, such as on-demand classes and guest workshops streamed live and available to students everywhere.
International dance icon Dwana A. Smallwood unites with acclaimed artists to host in-person and virtual technique classes, guest workshops, and special eventsBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After enduring a mandatory year-long studio closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center (DSPAC) will reopen its doors on Monday, April 5, 2021 in preparation for its highly-anticipated Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series. The day will commence with a virtual Grand Reopening Press Conference on Instagram (@dspacbrooklyn) announcing the upcoming Series, which will span from April 5 to June 26 and offer a comprehensive hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual technique classes, along with exclusive workshops. Later that afternoon, DSPAC’s ballet, modern and hip hop instructors will teach the season’s first selection of drop-in classes for limited groups of students beginning at 3:00 pm.
“We closed our doors for what seemed like an eternity, so having the ability to progress to our live reopening phase is quite a blessing and accomplishment to all of us,” shared Dwana A. Smallwood, Founder and Executive Director of DSPAC. “We’re beyond ready to bring the pulse of the arts back to Bed-Stuy with our Dance Series, but this time, we’re expanding our reach to connect with students internationally through our social media and virtual platforms,” she continued.
Smallwood conceptualized the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series to immerse students worldwide in the educational magic that’s created at her neighborhood studio on a daily basis. A former premier dancer with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Founding Dance Program Director for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, Smallwood hopes to utilize the Series, which is inspired by the riveting sights, sounds and spirit of her beloved hometown, as a vessel to inspire the masses and promote the prioritization of dance for future generations.
“Though Brooklyn is definitely home, my colleagues and I are committed to doing our part in resuscitating the arts around the world,” she said. “Dance is a universal healing agent that has provided us with so much life and vitality, so we hope our passion for our craft emanates from our Series and into the homes of dance students everywhere,” she continued.
A full rundown of events associated with the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series includes the following:
DSPAC’s Drop-In Spring Dance Classes
Monday, April 5 - Friday, April 30, 2021
Fee: $20 per class
Founder and Executive Director Dwana A. Smallwood will teach modern dance to groups of students on a first come, first serve basis. Joining Smallwood are DSPAC staff members Ronald Belger and Amy Mitchell, who are scheduled to teach ballet and hip hop, respectively.
Link: https://dwanasmallwoodpac.org/springdanceclasses/
DSPAC’s On-Demand Spring Dance Classes
Available for Sale on Monday, April 26, 2021
Fee: $20 per class
Pre-recorded and open to students all over the world, hone your dance technique from home as the studio’s roster of instructors teach various levels of ballet, modern, and hip hop styles in a virtual setting, available to participants at their preferred class time.
Link: https://dwanasmallwoodpac.org/springdanceclasses/
Dance-A-Thon Celebrating International Dance Day
Thursday, April 29, 2021
12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Instagram Live: @dspacbrooklyn
Fundraiser will feature some of New York City’s most celebrated artists in an impressive 12-hour span of master classes, workshops, performances, special appearances, interviews, prizes, live music, giveaways and other surprises. All proceeds will benefit the DSPAC Student Scholarship Fund.
Link: https://dwanasmallwoodpac.org/event/international-dance-day-dance-a-thon/
Live Stream Workshops with Acclaimed Dance Luminaries
Saturday, May 1 - Saturday, June 12, 2021
Fee: $25 per workshop
Guest instructors include the incomparable Matthew Rushing (Modern / Jazz), Dr. Darian Parker (West African Dance), Glenn Allen Sims (Modern), Linda Celeste Sims (Ballet), Buddha Stretch (Hip Hop), Oludare Bernard (Orisha Dance), Kariamu Welsh (Umfundalai Dance) and more. A Mambembé Drum workshop is also available.
Link: https://dwanasmallwoodpac.org/workshops/
“Dance is My Oxygen”
A Contemporary Modern Adult Master Class with Dwana A. Smallwood
Sunday, May 2, 2021
11:00 am - 12:30 pm (Morning Class)
1:00 pm - 2:30 pm (Afternoon Class)
Fee: $25 per class
Join international dance icon Dwana A. Smallwood as she conducts an intensive 90-minute study in the art of movement, inspired by the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday on May 9.
Link: https://dwanasmallwoodpac.org/event/contemporary-modern-dance-masterclass/
Virtual M.A.M.A. Festival
Saturday, June 26, 2021
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
A culminating community arts revitalization event, the "More Arts, More Alive!" will conclude the Series with roving performances and presentations available for online viewing. Details will be announced.
Information regarding corporate sponsorship opportunities and special group rates for the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series can be obtained by calling (718) 443-9800 or emailing info@dwanasmallwoodpac.org. Interested students are invited to learn more about DSPAC at http://www.dwanasmallwoodpac.org.
About the Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center (DSPAC):
The Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center’s (DSPAC) mission is to use arts, literacy, and education as tools to address the social determinants of health and to advance leadership skills that empower underserved communities; particularly its youth. Founded by international premier dance icon Dwana A. Smallwood, DSPAC serves as an anchor of a dynamic Bed-Stuy Cultural micro-district, providing a model for similar organizations to build community identity while providing a place of artistic exchange, along with empowerment in molding elite artists to develop, grow and compete on the world’s stage. To discover more about DSPAC, visit http://www.dwanasmallwoodpac.org.
