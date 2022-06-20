MyCommunity.Today Launches Enhanced User Experience for Merchant Mobile Apps
MyCommunity.Today Super App launches a streamlined User Experience to help local merchants grow their sales online and offer consumers an easier way to save.
For consumers stressed about rising costs of everyday items, in one app they’ll have access to hundreds of local merchants’ mobile apps and just-in-time coupons and deals to help them save money.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyCommunity.Today Inc., a privately held technology company focused on development of hyper-local, interactive social media and e-commerce platform, launched some major enhancements to help consumers support their favorite merchants today. This new Super App is specifically designed to allow local businesses to better engage and promote their products and services within their local communities.
Enhanced for Merchants:
1. Easier Coupon redemption and tracking at participating businesses
2. Added new national coupons and business directory
Enhanced for Consumers:
1. Saving favorite merchants mobile apps in Community Hub
2. Shortcut feature to add icons of favorite merchant apps to phone’s home screen for one-click access
3. Access for merchant apps using Siri on iOS devices
4. Better controls for viewing and navigating Top Videos
5. Miscellaneous minor updates and fixes
“Our goal at MyCommunity.Today is not only to develop the most innovative interactive social media and e-commerce platform to help local merchants grow their business in these trying times, but also to deploy mobile specific and tailored solutions to tackle the growing challenge of mobile consumers trying to find, shop and save at local businesses,” said Sai Agahi, Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc.
“For consumers stressed about rising costs of everyday items, in one app they’ll have access to hundreds of local merchants’ mobile apps and just-in-time coupons and deals to help them save money. We’ve now made it easier to identify and clearly see those deals closest to consumers based on their location, and to save and redeem them right from within their phone.”
Sai continued, “After our soft launch in July 2021, we listened to our users’ feedback on how important coupon and deals were as prices began to rise. These enhancements continue the work to streamline and enhance our coupon and deals functionality to make it easier for consumers to find and utilize the best deals from their favorite merchants when they need it. Also, by adding enhancements to our Mobile App as A Service (MAAS) feature for local merchants still recovering from losses due to COVID19, we have made it much easier for them to get their business back by offering and promoting coupons to their local communities through their own mobile App and to sell their products and services using our state-of-the-art e-commerce platform”.
This innovative work is being spearheaded by Local Marketing Solutions Group, a strategic partner of MyCommunity.Today.
“Recent studies show that most consumers want companies to make coupons and discounts easier to find and use, when they need it.” said Al Croke, President and CEO of Local Marketing Solutions Group. “These new enhancements will do just that. MyCommunity.Today’s unique Mobile App as A Service will truly enhance local merchants’ brand awareness and ability to reach their local communities, resulting in increased merchant sales and revenue. We look forward to seeing this platform be adopted by all local merchants throughout the U.S.”
About MyCommunity.Today, Inc.
MyCommunity.Today is a grassroots community technology company with the mission to improve people’s lives by increasing their engagement in the activities that enhance their local community. It also provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile application. To learn more about MyCommunity.Today and its solutions, visit the Company’s website at https://mycommunity.today/.
About Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.
Local Marketing Solutions Group (LMSG), a holding company, was formed in 2012 by the executive management team of JGSullivan Interactive Inc. The purpose of the holding company, through merger and acquisition activity, is to continue the expansion of offering the broadest and most efficient marketing solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels. LMSG provides marketing automation technology and a comprehensive set of supporting marketing services capabilities, allowing corporate marketing control of brand image while facilitating dissemination of product and service content and materials for local channels. For more information, please visit our website at https://lmsg.co.
