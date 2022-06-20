Submit Release
LDH issues statement on CDC recommendation for COVID vaccines for children

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) welcomes the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration to begin offering the COVID vaccine to all children ages 6 months and up. The Department appreciates the rigorous and transparent scientific review that led to this decision. Vaccination has proven to be the best way to protect you and your family from possible severe effects of COVID-19. LDH will review the data and the CDC recommendations and issue guidance to the public and our providers on Monday.

