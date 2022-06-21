Florida Charter School Opens with State-of-the-Art Mass Notification Platform
Destin High School opened their doors with the Carina platform installed and working as their all-digital PA system, intercom, bell scheduler, and clock sync.
At the end of the day, it just works. I put it in and I don't have to mess with it.”DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destin High School (DHS) offers a wide array of programs from STEM to Business, Cybersecurity/AI, and Commercial Fishing. As the “Home of the Sharks,” DHS offers a full range of sports including: basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball/softball, tennis, golf, swimming, archery, cross country/track, wrestling, and recently kicked-off their football program.
Need for Mass Notification
As a school focused on student safety, they searched for a state-of-the-art mass notification system that could alert all students in all areas of the campus. DHS found their solution with Carina, made by Wahsega, and discovered additional benefits including the intercom, bell scheduler and clock sync.
Key Benefits for DHS
DHS was outfitted with both visual and audio endpoints with Large IP Displays, Double Sided IP Displays, and 2x2 Ceiling IP Speakers in every area of the school.
Chris Harris set up the PA system, intercom, bell scheduler, and clocks in the Carina Event Manager dashboard. Teachers can now call the front office with a single press of their classroom call button.
“At the end of the day, it just works. I put it in and I don't have to mess with it.”
Chris Harris, TTEC
Beyond the state-of-the-art system, Carina didn’t break the bank when it came to staying in the school’s budget. Your local Wahsega solutions advisor can help you implement this affordable all-digital PA / Intercom and Bell system too.
