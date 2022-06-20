34 positive cases and 764 persons followed-up in total

MACAU, June 20 - Date: 20 June Time: 9:00 am

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:

Positive Cases: 34 positive cases

Confirmed Cases: 8 cases

Asymptomatic cases: 26 cases

Male: 11

Female: 23

Age range: 8 months to 89 years old

Persons in follow-up: 764

Close contacts: 178

People with common track: 451

Secondary close contacts: 59

General contacts: 37

Accompanying persons: 7

At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.