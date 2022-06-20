34 positive cases and 764 persons followed-up in total
MACAU, June 20 - Date: 20 June Time: 9:00 am
The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:
Positive Cases: 34 positive cases
Confirmed Cases: 8 cases
Asymptomatic cases: 26 cases
Male: 11
Female: 23
Age range: 8 months to 89 years old
Persons in follow-up: 764
Close contacts: 178
People with common track: 451
Secondary close contacts: 59
General contacts: 37
Accompanying persons: 7
At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.