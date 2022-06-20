Sutton's Bay Ciders Welcomes New Team Member
Sutton’s Bay Ciders of Traverse City, Michigan, has hired a new full time cider maker just in time for the summer season.TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traverse City is well known for its wine tasting scene and abundance of breweries, but wine and beer are far from the only local beverages worth seeking out in Northern Michigan. The folks at Sutton’s Bay Ciders offer a refreshing alternative with their expansive menu of unique and delicious ciders.
This family owned cider tasting room just north of Traverse City — which is well known for its mouthwatering house-made ciders — is making big moves to kick off the summer. Sutton’s Bay Ciders is welcoming Dennis Angel to the team as a full time cider maker.
Angel, who hails from Indiana, is thrilled to begin his journey with Sutton’s Bay Ciders. As an experienced winemaker with a passion for working at a small, family owned business, Angel is the perfect man for the job.
Angel is excited to bring his craft beverage expertise to his new position at Sutton’s Bay Ciders, and the team at Sutton’s Bay Ciders is delighted to have him on board.
Bringing on a new member will allow the team at Sutton’s Bay Ciders to devote even more time and attention to pursuing their company mission. This mission, according to owner Madelynn Korzon, is to “Continue producing quality products with natural and locally sourced ingredients.”
Looking for something to do in Traverse City this summer? Wine tasting is great, and so are breweries, but if you want to enjoy a truly unique experience, take an afternoon to visit Sutton’s Bay Ciders. Admire the scenery, bask in the relaxed atmosphere, and savor a delicious house-made cider. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer day.
Madelynn Korzon
Suttons Bay Ciders
info@suttonsbayciders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other