With A Focus to Improve Outcomes for Patients, Fourier Intelligence Renews Partnership with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

The MOU Signing Ceremony in Baiona, Spain.

The partnership will see devices by Fourier Intelligence installed in the Legs + Walking Lab and DayRehabilitation at the pioneering Chicago research hospital

Through collaboration, we can change the futures of patients worldwide.”
— Zen Koh
SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bedside robotic devices will be used for the benefit of patients currently in the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in their ongoing recovery, but the research will help to influence outcomes on a global scale.

To develop that further still, a joint application will be made for larger-scale clinical studies with patients over the next five years of the MoU. The partnership between the two began in 2019 and is now renewed until 2027.

Pilot studies will be carried out using the ExoMotus M4 gait training device, the AnkleMotus M1-A ankle joint rehab robot and bedside cycling device CycleMotus B2L - all sector-leading robotics developed by Fourier Intelligence in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, as part of its commitment to involving global expertise in the creation of the best possible devices for patients.

The renewal of the partnership was celebrated in an official MoU signing ceremony attended by leading figures from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab - Richard L. Lieber, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, and Professor José Pons, Director of the Legs + Walking Lab - alongside leaders from Fourier Intelligence - Zen Koh, Co-Director, University of Melbourne & Fourier Intelligence Robotics Lab and Owen Teoh, General Manager, Fourier Intelligence. The ceremony was held on the last day of the 10th Summer School on Neurorehabilitation (SSNR) 2022 in Baiona, Spain.

“Through collaboration, we can change the futures of patients worldwide,” says Zen Koh.

“We share a commitment with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to do all we can to maximise outcomes from rehabilitation through the creation of world-leading robotic devices, and we will work in partnership to achieve this.

“With the renewal of our MoU, our efforts will focus on research and data collection from trials, which will support our work in creating the technology which will give clinicians the means to deliver optimum rehabilitation. This will help in redefining the potential for patients in their ongoing recovery.

“The robotics we are using in this research have been jointly developed between Fourier Intelligence and the University of Melbourne, bringing together outstanding talent and expertise across continents to create the robotic devices that will change the lives of patients who need them.

“By working together we can achieve great things, as we will continue to do with Shirley Ryan AbiltyLab over the next five years and beyond.”

Grace Ng
Fourier Intelligence
+60 16-245 1585
email us here

You just read:

With A Focus to Improve Outcomes for Patients, Fourier Intelligence Renews Partnership with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Grace Ng
Fourier Intelligence
+60 16-245 1585
Company/Organization
Fourier Intelligence
Marina One West Tower, 9 Straits View 05-07
Singapore, 018937
Singapore
+65 9338 2328
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
With A Focus to Improve Outcomes for Patients, Fourier Intelligence Renews Partnership with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
MotusAcademy, the Pioneer in Rehabilitation Technology has been Formally Launched to Advance Knowledge Sharing
Fourier Intelligence Inks Master Research Collaboration with Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore
View All Stories From This Author