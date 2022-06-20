With A Focus to Improve Outcomes for Patients, Fourier Intelligence Renews Partnership with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
The partnership will see devices by Fourier Intelligence installed in the Legs + Walking Lab and DayRehabilitation at the pioneering Chicago research hospital
Through collaboration, we can change the futures of patients worldwide.”SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bedside robotic devices will be used for the benefit of patients currently in the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in their ongoing recovery, but the research will help to influence outcomes on a global scale.
— Zen Koh
To develop that further still, a joint application will be made for larger-scale clinical studies with patients over the next five years of the MoU. The partnership between the two began in 2019 and is now renewed until 2027.
Pilot studies will be carried out using the ExoMotus M4 gait training device, the AnkleMotus M1-A ankle joint rehab robot and bedside cycling device CycleMotus B2L - all sector-leading robotics developed by Fourier Intelligence in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, as part of its commitment to involving global expertise in the creation of the best possible devices for patients.
The renewal of the partnership was celebrated in an official MoU signing ceremony attended by leading figures from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab - Richard L. Lieber, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, and Professor José Pons, Director of the Legs + Walking Lab - alongside leaders from Fourier Intelligence - Zen Koh, Co-Director, University of Melbourne & Fourier Intelligence Robotics Lab and Owen Teoh, General Manager, Fourier Intelligence. The ceremony was held on the last day of the 10th Summer School on Neurorehabilitation (SSNR) 2022 in Baiona, Spain.
“Through collaboration, we can change the futures of patients worldwide,” says Zen Koh.
“We share a commitment with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to do all we can to maximise outcomes from rehabilitation through the creation of world-leading robotic devices, and we will work in partnership to achieve this.
“With the renewal of our MoU, our efforts will focus on research and data collection from trials, which will support our work in creating the technology which will give clinicians the means to deliver optimum rehabilitation. This will help in redefining the potential for patients in their ongoing recovery.
“The robotics we are using in this research have been jointly developed between Fourier Intelligence and the University of Melbourne, bringing together outstanding talent and expertise across continents to create the robotic devices that will change the lives of patients who need them.
“By working together we can achieve great things, as we will continue to do with Shirley Ryan AbiltyLab over the next five years and beyond.”
Grace Ng
Fourier Intelligence
+60 16-245 1585
email us here