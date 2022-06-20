Why Juneteenth Matters
A Dozen Children's Book Author Celebrate JuneteenthUSA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and teacher Torrey Maldonado has gathered quotes from a dozen prominent children's authors and illustrators about why Juneteeth matters to them and our country.
Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, Frank Morrison, Antwan Eady, Veronica Chambers, and eight others have their thoughts posted exclusively at The Brown Bookshelf website today.
The Children's Book Council asked Mr. Maldonado, "How should educators approach the Juneteenth discussion—and how to mark--for those who are still in school?"
Torrey answered, "Do you know that movie line, "No one puts baby in a corner"? No one should Black History in a corner or in just a month. And no one should put a deadline on when Juneteenth gets discussed. The best educators revisit topics to reinforce understanding and deepen meaning and create extension activities; so, educators should offer opportunities to those still in school to learn about the history and share the meaning of Juneteenth AFTER June 19th and this 2022 post will be essential for discussing Juneteenth with young people and educators and families."
About the Children’s Book Council (CBC)
The Children’s Book Council is the nonprofit trade association for children’s book publishers in North America. The CBC manages a portfolio of book awards, creates educational programming, promotes diversity in employment and in book publishing, compiles free reading lists and resources for teachers, librarians, booksellers, and parents, and partners with other national organizations who advocate for a love of reading by children and teens.
CBC staff also oversees Every Child a Reader, a 501(c)(3) literacy charity whose popular national campaigns include Children’s Book Week, the longest-running literacy initiative in the country; the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, with the Library of Congress; the Kids’ Book Choice Awards, the only national book awards chosen by children and teens; and Get Caught Reading, a free poster program of role models reading new and classic books.
Carl Lennertz
Children's Book Council
email us here