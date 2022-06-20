Medtech 4.0 promotes digital transformation in health sector

VIETNAM, June 20 -

HÀ NỘI — More than 1,300 leaders from hospitals, doctors and healthcare specialists attended the medical technology (Medtech 4.0) exhibition and conference held in Hà Nội on Monday.

The event aimed to deploy information technology applications to promote the digital transformation of the health sector.

Jointly organised by the Việt Nam Medical Association, Việt Nam Medical Device Association, BHub Group and Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association, the event connected businesses, allowing them to share experiences, introduce and promote technological improvements in hospitals and medical facilities in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn said the Fourth Industrial Revolution would affect leadership and management in the healthcare sector as well as the provision and access to healthcare services.

“The Ministry of Health approved the health digital transformation programme by 2025, which highlights that health digital transformation would apply information and technology, especially modern digital technologies for positive changes in the healthcare activities,” he added.

He said the event would be an opportunity for management units, hospitals and service providers to meet, discuss and propose solutions for digital transformation in the health sector.

Nguyễn Trường Nam, Deputy Director of the Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Health, said that in the near future we will often refer to the concept of "3-no's hospital": No papers, No queues, No cash payments. The health sector will promote telemedicine so that people can still access medical services through digital technology without going to hospitals.

“This will help us be proactive in taking care of people's health. This is the direction of digital transformation of the health sector in the future,” he said.

With the theme "Implementing comprehensive information technology applications, promoting the realisation of digital transformation goals in hospitals", the exhibition is an opportunity for IT solution providers to approach, learn, introduce technology solutions and advise on investment models and applications for hospitals and medical examination and treatment facilities.

This is also an opportunity for hospitals and medical facilities to learn the most advanced technology solutions available today to apply to their hospitals, contributing to promoting digital transformation and improving management efficiency.

More than 50 leading healthcare companies and providers in Việt Nam, including Viettel, VNPT, Siemens Healthineers, VinBrain, FPT IS, Informed from VMED Group, Thabis, SpeedMaint, Thiên Phúc Hưng, IV Meditech, MoMo and Samsung will share new solutions at the event. — VNS