7 x 24 index dissemination from 23 June 2022

This enhancement is performed to prepare for the company’s future product launches.

HONG KONG SAR, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (‘IX Asia Indexes’) announced that effective from 23 June 2022, IX Asia Indexes dissemination is available 7 days per week and 24 hours per day (‘7x24’). This enhancement is performed to prepare for the company’s future product launches.

7x24 index dissemination is made possible by the series of robust infrastructure upgrade performed over the past 6 months. The upgrades include implementation of cross-region data backup for timely disaster recovery, and multi-AZ architecture to allow failover within a short period of time, both of which would enable high availability of data as well as stability in index dissemination.

“Being one of the earliest Asian movers in the cypto world, we strive to achieve worthy advancement in consonance with the evolution of the digital industry. We seek to serve timely needs of both crypto native and traditional finance.” said Irene Wong, CEO of IX Asia Indexes.

During the first month of implementation, users may notice percentage change and absolute change discrepancies due to different time zones preference. Index values will remain consistent. Current index products only serve for benchmarking purpose and users are reminded to make adjustments as deemed appropriate.

Indices will be disseminated via the https://ix-index.com/ at a 5-second interval daily 24 hours round the clock. For further enquiries, please contact info@ix-index.com.

