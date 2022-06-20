PM issues action plan on Mekong Delta development

VIETNAM, June 20 -

Rice is harvested in the Mekong Delta's Vĩnh Long Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Mekong Delta region is expected to develop agricultural centres in association with specialised farming zones and urban areas.

The plans were laid out in Politburo Resolution No. 13 on developing the region until 2030.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday signed a Resolution to issue the Government action plan on Resolution No. 13, which covers the socio-economic development and maintenance of security and national defence of the Mekong Delta region until 2030.

The agricultural centres will include one in Cần Thơ City associated with the development of logistics services in Hậu Giang Province; centres in Hậu Giang and Đồng Tháp provinces in connection with fresh water aquatic products, fruit and rice; centres in Kiên Giang, Cà Mau and Sóc Trăng in connection with seafood production in coastal areas; and centres in Tiền Giang and Bến Tre associated with fruit and crops.

Economic restructuring for the region is to be promoted, in association with shifting the growth model and applying science and technology, innovation and the development of a green and circular economy in line with biodiversity, culture and people of the region.

The resolution also targets to build Cần Thơ City into a developed centre of the Mekong Delta region and Mỹ Tho, Tân An, Long Xuyên, Rạch Giá, Cà Mau và Sóc Trăng into specialised complexes.

It will also develop Phú Quốc in Kiên Giang Province into a centre of high-quality ecological tourism and service and of national and international sea and island tourism with linkages to major economic centres in the region and the world.

The resolution will focus investment on developing the An Giang border economic zone, issue incentives to develop Đồng Tháp border economic zone into an economic complex of industry, trade, services, tourism, urban areas and agro-forestry and fisheries and a centre for economic exchange between countries in the sub-Mekong region.

The Mekong Delta region will get priority to develop socio-economic infrastructure, including the development of infrastructure to adapt to climate change and the development of modern, smart and synchronous information technology infrastructure in association with the growth of economic corridors, promoting connection and integration of urban-industrial economic corridors from Cần Thơ City to Long An Province, along Tiền and Hậu rivers, along with coastal areas from Long An, Cà Mau provinces to Kiên Giang Province and along economic border corridors from Long An Province to Kiên Giang Province.

Under the resolution, an expressway system connecting the southeastern region will be completed by 2030 together with a system of seaports and international border gates.

Focus will also be placed on developing digital infrastructure to build the e-government and digital economy.

The resolution sets a target for the Mekong Delta region to achieve an annual average growth rate of 6.5-7 per cent during the 2021-2030 period.

It also sets tasks for socio-cultural development and improves the living conditions of local people.

PM Chính asked ministries, agencies and People's Committees of provinces and cities of the Mekong Delta region to build action plans to implement the resolution before September 30 and regularly supervise and examine the implementation of assigned projects and tasks for annual assessment and reporting to the PM.

The Mekong Delta comprises Cần Thơ City and the provinces of An Giang, Đồng Tháp, Long An, Tiền Giang, Vĩnh Long, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Sóc Trăng, Hậu Giang, Bạc Liêu, Cà Mau and Kiên Giang. It is one of the largest and most fertile deltas in Southeast Asia and the world.

The Mekong Delta is the biggest food, fishery and fruit production hub in Việt Nam. — VNS