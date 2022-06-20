Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,017 in the last 365 days.

500 delegates to attend Youth Startup Forum 2022

VIETNAM, June 20 - The Youth Startup Forum 2020. — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Youth Startup Forum 2022 will be held in October with the participation of about 500 young people, students and young businessmen with creative startup projects, as well as representatives of government agencies, universities and research institutes.

The event, co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Việt Nam Youth Federation (VYF), aims to evaluate the effectiveness of policy recommendations from the second forum in promoting successful start-up models, identifying the difficulties economy faces in the post-COVID-19 period and the negative impacts of the pandemic on these activities, especially innovative start-ups in Việt Nam.

It will create an opportunity for the Vietnamese youth to raise awareness and motivate them to participate in the country's post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The delegates can make proposals on solutions and policies to perfect the national innovative startup ecosystem, affirming the role of young people as well as the HCYU and VYF in assisting the youth startup community. — VNS

You just read:

500 delegates to attend Youth Startup Forum 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.