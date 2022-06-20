500 delegates to attend Youth Startup Forum 2022

VIETNAM, June 20 - The Youth Startup Forum 2020. — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Youth Startup Forum 2022 will be held in October with the participation of about 500 young people, students and young businessmen with creative startup projects, as well as representatives of government agencies, universities and research institutes.

The event, co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Việt Nam Youth Federation (VYF), aims to evaluate the effectiveness of policy recommendations from the second forum in promoting successful start-up models, identifying the difficulties economy faces in the post-COVID-19 period and the negative impacts of the pandemic on these activities, especially innovative start-ups in Việt Nam.

It will create an opportunity for the Vietnamese youth to raise awareness and motivate them to participate in the country's post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The delegates can make proposals on solutions and policies to perfect the national innovative startup ecosystem, affirming the role of young people as well as the HCYU and VYF in assisting the youth startup community. — VNS