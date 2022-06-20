Moving Mac Point to full development stage

20 June 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing

The Macquarie Point development provides a significant one-time-only opportunity for Hobart and Tasmania.

The development is estimated to be worth $1 billion and will support almost 10,000 jobs during construction alone.

With amendments to the planning scheme to support the implementation of the Macquarie Point Masterplan in place, and with the site now almost fully remediated, it is time to move into a new phase of full development delivery.

We must also now consider how the development of Macquarie Point integrates with the proposed new arts, entertainment and sporting precinct at Regatta Point.

As we move forward, we are taking this opportunity to strengthen the Board of Macquarie Point to ensure it has the right skills and experience to take us into this very important and different next phase.

To support this, three new Board members with appropriate expertise to ensure infrastructure delivery and commercial development will be recruited, and this process has commenced.

In recognition of the changing nature of the operational requirements at the Corporation, the current CEO Ms Mary Massina, who has successfully delivered Macquarie Point to the site activation stage, will finish up on July 16.

Ms Massina has advised the Secretary of the Department of State Growth that, after five years in the role, a fresh set of eyes will help take the development through the next phase. We will shortly commence a broad executive search process for a high-calibre appointee to the new CEO role.

The Tasmanian Government recognises the very significant contribution Ms Massina has made in leading the Macquarie Point development through the highly challenging planning and remediation stage.

It has involved some very complex regulatory and planning hurdles, especially given that for more than 150 years the site has been an industrial precinct and waste treatment location.

One of the biggest challenges for the development is remediation of the site due to these past uses and associated contamination.

Under Ms Massina’s leadership more than 85 per cent of Mac Point has now been fully remediated and the corporation has now commenced laying the foundations for the full development of the site.

Ms Massina has taken the first land release for The Escarpment to the market with the project development agreement close to finalisation.

She has also led the planning and approvals for The District which comprises three areas, The Gateway, The Promenade and The Underground, which is now ready to go to market.

The technical planning for the Antarctic and Science precinct, which is expected to attract significant investment, has also been progressed under Ms Massina with a detailed business case now completed and under consideration by the Australian Government.

During her time with the Corporation Ms Massina has also taken The Goods Shed and Yard through an open Request for Proposal process which has seen current tenant, the Hobart Brewing Company, named the lead proponent of this multimillion-dollar development.

The Park public space is also progressing with Cumulus Studio engaged to develop the underlying urban landscape design principles for the area and undertaking public engagement as well as co-design workshops with the local Aboriginal community.

We thank Ms Massina for her considerable efforts in getting Macquarie Point to this exciting next stage, development delivery, and wish her all the best for the future.

The Macquarie Point development, along with the potential for an integrated arts, entertainment and sporting precinct at Regatta Point, stands to provide a transformative gateway for Hobart and unlock significant investment and jobs, and vibrant new opportunities for Tasmania.

In relation to the recent grievance process, the Premier has carefully considered and accepted the findings of the independent investigation report. On the advice of the Head of the State Service, and consistent with the report findings, he has determined that the allegations are not proven.

