"Hardworking Katie Britt Rightfully Earned Trump's Endorsement, Alabama's Trust, and my Vote" says Ex-Senate Candidate
Alabama U.S. Senate Republican Primary Run-Off June 21, 2022
Pro-Trump Law Professor Victor Williams Applauds Trump's Endorsement of Katie Britt and Announces his Support and Vote for U.S. Senate Candidate Britt
Hardworking Katie Britt earned Alabama’s trust and she certainly earned my humble vote.”FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former President Donald Trump was right to endorse Katie Britt for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat, according to pro-Trump law professor Victor Williams,
— Prof. Victor Williams
In giving Britt his “complete and total endorsement,” President Trump was spot on to describe Britt as “a fearless America First Warrior"
Following Trump’s endorsement, Victor Williams, a former candidate for the Senate seat, also came out strongly for Katie Britt.
In considering the June 21 runoff and his decision to support Britt, Williams describes how Britt has earned the trust of Trump supporters in Alabama by “visiting every part of the Heart of Dixie to fully understand why its hardworking citizens love Donald Trump.”
Williams repeated his assertions from his own brief U.S. Senate campaign in Alabama.
“Although Alabamians love Trump for his economic policies such as energy independence ($2.20 gallon for regular gas); for his Warp Speed battle with the virus with common sense; and for his peace-making approach to foreign policy, we Alabamians love Trump most because Trump so publicly expresses his love of America. That was the reason for my campaign’s adoption of Hank Williams’ Kaw-Liga wisdom to be bold and always express heartfelt love.”
However, Victor Williams had special praise for how tough and knowledgeable Kattie Britt proved herself to be on the campaign trail:
“’Tough-As-Nails’ Katie Britt engaged with all challengers and the harshest critics in discussions and debates. Britt offered detailed, America First policy positions on all issues.”
Williams continued:
“Britt forcefully refuted all political criticism with pose and experience. Katie Britt proved her earlier critics and all criticism (including mine) absolutely wrong. She will Fight the Swamp to support America Frist policies in the U.S. Senate. Hardworking Katie Britt earned Alabama’s trust and she certainly earned my humble vote.”
Williams had earlier been a candidate for the U.S. Senate in an experiment as a “Trump Democrat” to demonstrate the substantial support and love that Donald Trump had Democrats and Independents.
In March 2022, the certified candidate Williams was stripped from the Democrat primary ballot by the Alabama Democrat Party explicitly and exclusively because of Williams’ past and continued support of Trump. Williams asserts that his Trump Democrats Alabama experiment proved how far, extreme left the Democrat Party has shifted.
After first contesting the unconstitutional action by then Democrat Party, Williams then encouraged Alabama’s open primary voters to choose the strongest Trump supporter from the Republican ballot in the May 24 primary.
Williams now firmly believes that Britt is the best candidate and will win the June 21 Republican runoff. He encourages Alabamians of all (and no) partisan stripes to support Britt in the November general election.
And, as to the rough and tumble of the 2022 primary election, Professor Williams expressed confidence that Britt was now “battle hardened and fully prepared to support Trump and Trump’s America Frist Policies in the upper chamber of our national legislature."
