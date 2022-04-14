Pro-Trump Alabama US Senate Democrat Candidate Leads in the Latest Emerson Poll

TrumpDemocrats.com Victor Williams' Kicking Establishment Elites Alabama loves Trump because Trump so Publicly Loves America Valentine's Day Announcement of Alabama Senate Run at Victor Williams' Rehabbed Fairhope Alabama House and Campaign Headquarters

Pro-Trump Law Professor Victor Williams Leads in Alabama US Senate Contest for Democrat Nomination Weeks After Democrat Party Canceled Him from Primary Ballot

According to Professor Williams, the Emerson poll showing Williams in the lead proves beyond any doubt how much all Alabama voters --- Democrats, Independents, and Republicans -- love Donald Trump.” — Victor Williams, Candidate US Senate Alabama

FAIRHOPE , AL , UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro-Trump Law Professor Victor Williams led the latest Emerson/The Hill Poll of the Alabama US Senate race for the Democrat Nomination.The respected Emerson College/The Hill Poll showed that Victor Williams was now in a dead heat with establishment candidate Rev. Will Boyd.The establishment candidate Boyd gained little advantage that came with the name recognition of Boyd having been the statewide Lt. Governor Democrat Party nominee in 2018.Willliams launched the insurgent, outsider campaign for the US Senate in Alabama on February 14, 2022 to show just how much Alabama loved former President Trump, to demonstrate how much support Donald Trump had with Alabama Democrats, and as an initial a project of his TrumpDemocrats.com movement.Williams' TrumpDemocrats.com website outlines a solid America First campaign agenda including specific proposals to fight inflation, promote energy independence, secure the Southern Border, and invoke term limits for Congress, Judges, Military, and all federal bureaucrats.Williams' TrumpDemocrats.com website also tells his personal narrative of having gone from hardscrabble Arkansas to Harvard grad school and then on to earn three law degrees (JD, California-Hastings Law; LL.M., Columbia Law; LL.M. George Mason-Scalia Law)Williams was a law school professor and prolific published scholar specializing in Administrative, Federal Courts, International, and Procedural law. Williams founded "Law Professors for Trump" in 2016 to support candidate and then President Trump in the courts, the media, and the public square.An elementary teacher before and after Harvard, Williams promotes fundamental K-16 education reform ideas including mandating substantive college majors for teachers and defunding/closing all "teachers colleges" and university education departments.Victor Williams' success in the poll released early April was despite the fact that the Alabama Democrat Party's establishment leadership moved to strike him from the primary ballot in early March, 2022.Despite being CANCELLED from the primary ballot by the Democrat Party for his past, present, and ongoing support of Trump, Victor Williams asserts that the poll proves his continued support among Alabama votes.According to Professor Williams, the Emerson College/The Hill poll showing Williams in the lead "also proves beyond any doubt how much all Alabama voters --- Democrats, Independents, and Republicans -- love Donald Trump."

In December 2015, Professor Victor Williams Predicts Donald Trumps 2016 Victories (at 21:45 minutes).