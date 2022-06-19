IAM： Increased and abundant supply of fresh and live food

MACAU, June 19 - The fresh and live food supplied to Macao arrived in Macao via the Border Gate checkpoint, underwent inspection and tests and was supplied to the market as usual today (19 June). As Macao has now entered a state of immediate prevention, both Nam Yue (Group) Co. Ltd. and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited have increased the amount of fresh and live food supplied to Macao. IAM stresses that the pandemic prevention work does not affect the supply of fresh and live food supplied to Macao and the food supply is abundant.

Currently, about 242 tonnes of vegetables, about 130 tonnes of fruit, about 632,000 eggs, about 340 live pigs are supplied to Macao every day, and the amount of food supplied to Macao is normal and is not affected by the pandemic.

IAM has continuously coordinated and maintained close communication with the suppliers of food imported into Macao to safeguard the quality, safety and stable supply of agricultural products such as vegetables and meat and fresh and live food. IAM has also contacted both Nam Yue (Group) Co. Ltd. and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited to ensure the transportation of the fresh and live food supplied to Macao is not affected, the supply is stable and the amount is abundant, so as to maintain a stable life for the public of Macao.