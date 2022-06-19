The CCAC to suspend its external services between 20th and 21st June

MACAU, June 19 - To reduce the risk of spread of the pandemic, the SAR Government has decided to close all its public departments between 20th and 21st June. Therefore, the external services of the CCAC (including the Complaint Management Centre, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division and its two Branch Offices) will not be open to the public on the aforesaid dates. Should residents wish to file reports or administrative complaints, they may use the online complaint service of the CCAC or call the Report Hotline at 28361212. The deadline for submission of the declaration of assets and interests by public servants will be extended to the first working day upon resumption of services.

The list of winners of the WeChat quiz game entitled “Positive Energy of Integrity” will be announced through WeChat on the following working day upon resumption of services.