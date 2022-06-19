Submit Release
News Search

There were 192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,998 in the last 365 days.

The CCAC to suspend its external services between 20th and 21st June

MACAU, June 19 - To reduce the risk of spread of the pandemic, the SAR Government has decided to close all its public departments between 20th and 21st June. Therefore, the external services of the CCAC (including the Complaint Management Centre, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division and its two Branch Offices) will not be open to the public on the aforesaid dates. Should residents wish to file reports or administrative complaints, they may use the online complaint service of the CCAC or call the Report Hotline at 28361212. The deadline for submission of the declaration of assets and interests by public servants will be extended to the first working day upon resumption of services.

The list of winners of the WeChat quiz game entitled “Positive Energy of Integrity” will be announced through WeChat on the following working day upon resumption of services.

You just read:

The CCAC to suspend its external services between 20th and 21st June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.