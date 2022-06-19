Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 21:00 on 19 June)
MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 21:00 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:
Categories of testing stations:
A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)
B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)
|Sno
|Location
|Oropharyngeal swab sampling point
|Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point
|Waiting No.
|Waiting time
|A01
|
Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao
|3
|1
|145
|36 mins
|A02
|
Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição
|3
|1
|150
|38 mins
|A03
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor
|2
|1
|130
|43 mins
|A04
|
Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A
|2
|2
|60
|15 mins
|A05
|
Escola dos Moradores de Macau
|3
|2
|64
|13 mins
|A06
|
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room
|2
|1
|139
|46 mins
|A07
|
Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van
|2
|2
|68
|17 mins
|B01
|
Colégio Diocesano de São José 6
|5
|2
|150
|21 mins
|B02
|
Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building
|2
|1
|139
|46 mins
|B03
|
Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying
|2
|2
|50
|13 mins
|B04
|
Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium
|5
|4
|120
|13 mins
|B05
|
Keang Peng School - Secondary Section
|4
|4
|100
|13 mins
|B06
|
Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School
|5
|2
|220
|31 mins
|B07
|
Healthy Life Education Centre
|5
|3
|460
|58 mins
|B08
|
Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah)
|5
|5
|430
|43 mins
|B09
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor
|6
|2
|280
|35 mins
|B10
|
Kwong Tai Middle School
|4
|1
|420
|84 mins
|B11
|
Kindergarten of Lou Hau School
|2
|2
|190
|48 mins
|B12
|
Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building
|4
|3
|325
|46 mins
|B13
|
Patane Activity Centre
|2
|2
|310
|78 mins
|B14
|
Pui Ching Middle School
|3
|2
|310
|62 mins
|B15
|
Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A
|6
|4
|200
|20 mins
|B16
|
Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery
|6
|3
|460
|51 mins
|B17
|
Macau Cultural Centre
|6
|5
|470
|43 mins
|B18
|
Mateus Ricci College
|4
|4
|26
|3 mins
|B19
|
Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2)
|1
|2
|240
|80 mins
|B20
|
Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar
|3
|2
|340
|68 mins
|B21
|
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion
|3
|3
|90
|15 mins
|B22
|
Carmo Auditorium
|2
|1
|45
|15 mins
|B23
|
Pac On Ferry Terminal
|3
|3
|110
|18 mins
|B24
|
Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside)
|4
|2
|117
|20 mins
|B25
|
Academy of Public Security Forces
|3
|1
|50
|13 mins
|B26
|
Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations
|3
|1
|190
|48 mins
|B27
|
University of Macau
|3
|2
|60
|12 mins
|B28
|
The Venetian Macau
|9
|5
|678
|48 mins
The numbers are also available on the following websites:
- The dedicated website on COVID-19: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/aptmon/en
- The Macao Special Administrative Region Government portal: https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/copc-messages/
- Website of the Government Information Bureau: https://www.gcs.gov.mo
- TDM television channels