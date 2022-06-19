Submit Release
CP Info：Arrangement of PJ's public services in the period civil servants are exempted from work between 20th and 21st of June

MACAU, June 19 - To fully support the SAR government's efforts in tackling the epidemic and to ensure public safety, the Judiciary Police will deploy officers to assist anti-epidemic work, increase patrol, as well as strengthen crime prevention.

During the period when civil servants are exempted from work between the 20th and 21st of June, the Judiciary Police Case Reporting and Emergency Operation Centre and Reporting Room will operate continuously.
 
All appointments to come to the Judiciary Police to assist in police investigation (statement taking) or take the "paternity test” within this period will be rescheduled and individuals concerned will be notified on a workday. Should you have further enquiries, please call 8800 1326.

