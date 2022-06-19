Notification from Zhuhai Command Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Adjustments of Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures for Macao Non-resident Workers Living in Zhuhai Who Enter and Exit Zhuhai-Macao Ports

MACAU, June 19 - Notification from the Zhuhai workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism:

To support the normal economic and social operation of Macao, a consensus has been reached under the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism to adjust the epidemic prevention and control measures for Macao non-resident workers living in Zhuhai who enter and exit Zhuhai-Macao ports as follows:

Macao non-resident workers who are under home isolation in Zhuhai may return to Macao for work from home isolation venues directly via Zhuhai-Macao ports holding a proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 24 hours and after signing an undertaking not to return to Zhuhai within three days (collected by epidemic prevention personnel at the departure halls of Zhuhai ports).

Starting from 6:00 a.m. on 20 June, all non-resident workers living in Zhuhai who arrive from Macao (to Zhuhai) must perform personal health declarations via the WeChat mini-programme “Healthy Zhuhai” 12 hours in advance and may only return to Zhuhai after the local communities have confirmed that the home isolation requirements have been complied with. Arrivals to Zhuhai not complying with the home isolation requirements are subject to a seven-day centralised isolation at their own expense.

The Macao workgroup for Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism reminds all residents and visitors that they should avoid going out unless necessary, stay at home as much as possible and strictly implement all epidemic prevention measures.