Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 04:15 on 20 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 04:15 on 20 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 1 1 0 0 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 1 1 4 2 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 2 1 0 0 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 1 1 0 0 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 2 2 1 0 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 1 0 5 5 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 1 0 2 2 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 2 1 7 2 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 1 1 22 11 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 1 0 0 0 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 3 2 10 2 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 1 2 20 7 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 2 1 30 10 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 2 1 132 44 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 1 10 3 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 4 4 34 4 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 1 10 3 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 2 1 14 5 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 2 1 11 4 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 1 1 80 40 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 1 1 20 10 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 2 2 5 1 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 33 4 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 3 2 20 4 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 4 5 1 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 1 1 15 8 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 2 1 5 2 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 1 1 3 2 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 1 0 10 10 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 3 3 71 12 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 1 2 1 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 1 1 0 0 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 2 1 10 3 mins B27 University of Macau 1 1 2 1 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 3 1 37 9 mins

