New Bulletproof Barriers Are Protecting and Saving Lives
“Only disruptive technology can create a sustainable future for life on earth.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) continues his path of success in 2022 by serving as an advisor to ProtectED Solutions LLC, which builds new bulletproof barriers to protect and save lives, thereby continuing his pioneering work in Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable strategies for creating a future for life on earth.
The sobering facts are challenging: 620 US mass shootings in 2021, 168 gunfire incidents last year on US school grounds, and a 47% surge in US mass shootings in 2020 (https://protectedrooms.com/ ).
ProtectED Solutions LLC is a company created as an entrepreneurial response to the dangers and challenges we now face. Transformation LLC was recruited to ProtectED by trusted partner Carmella Capital LLC to joint venture with Carmella Capital toward the success of ProtectED Solutions LLC in its market expansion as it moves beyond schools to corporations, hospitals, religious meeting places, government agencies, and military forces.
In addition, Dr. Schindler has recently added creative leaders Kat McFarlin and John DeMarco in order to build a new “fifth dimension” of media services and distribution called The Sustainable Foundation, LLC, in order to provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyer International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations.
Dr. Schindler added: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth.” She knew that the road to a sustainable future would be difficult.
