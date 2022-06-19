Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:26 am, the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. MPD members responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim until DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived. The victim was transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, 48 year-old Kenan Yvan Braxton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).