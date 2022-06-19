Sacombank offers incentives on JCB credit cards

VIETNAM, June 20 -

Sacombank JCB credit cardholders can convert to make installment payments without fees or interest. Cardholders can register to get the promotion by composing a message saying THE TGJCB <transaction code> 6T or 12T, and send it to 8149. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank

HCM CITY — From now through September 15, Sacombank is offering incentives to Sacombank JCB credit cardholders under its ‘Zero đồng conversion fee - Zero per cent interest rate’ promotion programme.

Specifically, Sacombank JCB international credit cardholders can convert to make installment payments over a six or 12 month term without fees or interest for purchases of at least VNĐ15 million (US$646).

Customers can register to get the promotion by sending a message saying THE TGJCB <transaction code> 6T or 12T (depending on the term of installment they choose) to 8149. In the message, the transaction code is the six digits printed on the invoice or sent by Sacombank, or customers can get the transaction code via its hotline at 1900 5555 88.

This offer is applicable to both existing and newly opened Sacombank JCB cardholders. Each cardholder is free to convert to installment payments up to three times during the programme period.

In addition, cardholders will also receive many other attractive incentives, such as a 20 per cent daily discount at Top 100+ Japanese, Asian and European restaurants and a discount of up to VNĐ200,000 when enjoying meals at Top 10 famous restaurants and cafes such as Gogi, Manwah, Starbucks and KOI Thé.

JCB, a Japanese card brand, is an essential source of back-up finance for all spending needs with lots of features such as pre-purchase and post-payment with 55 days of interest-free credit, cash withdrawal of up to 90 per cent of the credit limit at all ATMs at home and abroad, convenient shopping and payment via the Internet, and zero interest installment purchases.

Sacombank won three awards from Japanese international card organisation JCB for being the Leading Licensee in Total Retail Spending Volume, Leading Licensee in Credit Cardmember Base, and Leading Licensee in Merchant Sales Growth for 2021.

It is for the fifth year in a row the bank has been honoured with these awards, indicating its leading position in the issuance of JCB cards in the Vietnamese market. — VNS