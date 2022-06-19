Samsung Vietnam holds second GSAT this year

VIETNAM, June 19 -

Candidates participated in the Global Samsung Aptitude Test- Samsung Global Competency Test (GSAT) at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam on Saturday in Hà Nội held the second recruitment process - Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) this year for engineers and university graduates.

The excellent candidates who pass the GSAT round will continue to the interview round, scheduled to take place on July 1, 2022. They will be then employed as official staff at Samsung Vietnam and work at one of the firm’s branches including Samsung Vietnam Mobile Research and Development Center (SVMC), Samsung Electronics Việt Nam (SEV), Samsung Electronics Việt Nam Thái Nguyên (SEVT), Samsung Display Việt Nam (SDV), Samsung Electro-Mechanics Việt Nam (SEMV), and Samsung SDS Việt Nam (SDS).

Candidates follow COVID-19 prevention measures. — Photo courtesy of the firm

The first exam this year was held at three different locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help candidates limit their movement.

The GSAT is an important test in the rigorous recruitment process of all Samsung group companies worldwide with three main sections: quantitative reasoning ability, logical reasoning ability and visual thinking. In addition, in the interview round, candidates will demonstrate their ability, personality and suitability for Samsung's vacancies.

The university graduate recruitment exam has been held annually by Samsung Vietnam since 2011.

Choi Joo Ho, president of Samsung Vietnam, said: “With a commitment to long-term development in Việt Nam, Samsung always gives top priority to finding, nurturing and developing high-quality human resources. Through the continuous organisation of large-scale recruitment exams, we believe that increasing the creation of quality career opportunities for workers will contribute to Việt Nam's post-pandemic recovery.”

Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in recent years have created confidence for Samsung in particular and foreign investors, in general, to feel secure to continue with its business expansion plans which contribute to speeding up the country's post-pandemic recovery.

In addition to continuously organising recruitment exams, Samsung Vietnam always strives to carry out important activities in Việt Nam without interruption.

In May 2022, Samsung Vietnam officially completed 70 per cent to the construction of a new research and development (R&D) centre, thereby ensuring the construction is on schedule so that it can be completed by the end of the year as committed to the Government of Việt Nam.

In February, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding on building a co-operation project to develop Smart Factory in Việt Nam with the goal of training 100 Vietnamese experts and assisting in consulting and improving 50 Vietnamese enterprises to apply the smart factory model in two years (2022-23). This would help improve the expertise of the domestic consultants as well as improve the local businesses’ production operation capacity on the basis of information technology.

Those efforts are a clear demonstration of Samsung's commitment to develop with Việt Nam during the post-pandemic recovery process. VNS