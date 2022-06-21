Creanord Demonstrates New Groundbreaking Available Bandwidth Measurement for Proactive End-to-End Performance Management
We are extremely excited to add the ABM toolkit to our portfolio. Creanord continues to create innovative features that help service providers stay on the pulse of their networks. ”HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord Ltd announced today that it will demonstrate a new and novel available bandwidth measurement (ABM) toolkit at Critical Communications World in Vienna June 21-23, 2022.
The ABM toolkit will provide the free bandwidth in the network end-to-end along the path between two locations. Knowing how much bandwidth is available end-to-end, helps service providers to manage their network proactively and to solve bottlenecks in the network before they affect end users. It is vital to know in many scenarios that the network is capable of handling sudden increases in traffic demands, such as in emergency situations, when there is a dramatic increase in mission critical voice, video and/or data demands. Understanding potential bottlenecks in advance is generally useful for any service providers that want to manage their networks efficiently while still providing a great user experience.
“We are extremely excited to add the ABM toolkit to our portfolio. Creanord continues to create innovative features that help service providers stay on the pulse of their networks. It complements our toolkit of effective end-to-end network performance management and service assurance tools and enables service providers move from a reactive to proactive mode” say Claus Still, CTO at Creanord.
The measurement is unintrusive, meaning that one can run the measurement in a live network without affecting the existing services in the network. Thus, the available bandwidth can be measured continuously and thresholds and analytics can be applied to warn the operator before the capacity in the network runs out. ABM sends out small bursts of packets and applies advanced algorithms to analyze the dispersion of inter-packet arrival times at the receiving end in order to measure the free bandwidth in the network end-to-end between the sender and receiver.
“We were very positively surprised already about the early testing data when evaluating our algorithm in labs and live networks the first times, and today, even up to 99% accuracy can be achieved in reported available bandwidth. For an unintrusive available bandwidth measurement it is simply a stunning result. We are next looking to start our first customer trials during Q3 this year“, says Miika Mattila, Director of Sales Engineering.
The Available Bandwidth Measurement is part of the Creanord PULSure solution, which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience through a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence. With PULSure the communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.
The available bandwidth measurement will be commercially available in Q3/2022. For more information about the Creanord solution, visit www.creanord.com.
About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for network service providers, critical communication and cloud providers. Creanord’s service assurance solutions enable accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
