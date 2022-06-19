Submit Release
Launch of citywide nucleic acid test from 12:00 pm today (19 June) to 12:00 pm on 21 June

MACAU, June 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) announces that a citywide nucleic acid test will be conducted from 12:00 pm today (19 June) to 12:00 pm on 21 June. All local residents and individuals staying in Macao, including those who have taken a swab within the 24 hours preceding 12:00 pm today, are required to get tested. Individuals who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine must wait at least 24 hours from the time of leaving the vaccination venue before they can take the test.

The citywide nucleic acid test is free of charge. A total of 53 NAT stations involving 342 sampling booths will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include: general stations and self-paid stations (prior booking required), and special care stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking). All testing stations are open 24 hours and equipped with a special care channel. Seven of the NAT stations are special care testing stations providing walk-in service for people in need of special care who fail to make prior booking; users of these stations can be accompanied by one person if necessary. To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize use the priority channel there.

Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time; arrivals more than 1 hour early will not be attended, while late arrivals will have to book again. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

The website for booking citywide NAT sampling (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) has been put into operation at 9:00 am today. Relevant test result will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. For the convenience of the public, there are 18 self-paid stations in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme. Prior booking is also required for self-paid NAT test, booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/. The Centre urges the public to stay home and avoid non-essential outings.

According to the Centre, to optimize crowd management, the booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations which enables accurate control of users; real-time waiting information (namely no. of sampling booths in each testing station, no. of people waiting, expected waiting time, and no. of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated once every 4 hours by diversified means. Expected waiting time will be shown in three colours: green colour indicates waiting time of less than 30 minutes, yellow colour indicates waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes, and red colours indicates waiting time of 60 minutes or more. The Centre calls on the public to take the test as soon as possible, and advises them to learn about the latest waiting situation before going.

Yellow code holders may get tested at the testing stations, whereas red code holders are required to take the test at the sampling station in Conde de Sao Januario General Hospital. If developing fever or other symptoms, medical attention should be sought by using an ambulance. Bedridden or immobile persons are suggested to request assistance from families and friends, those with difficulties may call the Social Welfare Bureau’s 24-hour hotline at 28261126 for assistance.

The Centre reminds that those who remain untested after 12:00 pm on 21st June will be assigned a yellow health code and be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling; the individuals concerned will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

In addition, upon registration at the NAT stations, each person will be distributed with three COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits on the spot. Residents should keep the test kits properly. Arrangements on the use of the test kits will be announced in due course according to the development of the epidemic situation. By then, residents will be required to perform the test on their own as required, and report the test results to the designated online platform. At this stage, the public can watch the demonstration video and infographics on the Special Webpage Against Epidemics to learn about the procedures of use of the rapid antigen test kits. Do not open the test kits before specific arrangements on their use are announced by the Centre.

List of citywide NAT sampling stations

from 12:00 pm on 19 June to 12:00 pm on 21 June 2022

Special care sampling stations

(walk-in service is available)

Address

A01

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao

Avenida General Castelo Branco, Macau

A02

Instituto Salesiano

Rua de S. Lourenço, n.º 16, Macau

A03

Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F

No cruzamento da Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira e Avenida de Venceslau de Morais

A04

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

A05

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

Avenida da Longevidade, n.º 355, Macau

A06

Olympic Sports Centre – Table Tennis Room

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

A07

Seac Pai Van Public School

Avenida de Vale das Borboletas, Coloane

General public sampling stations

(prior booking is required)

 

B01

St. Joseph Secondary School 6

Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, n.º 14-17, Macau

B02

Ilha Verde Activity Centre

Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde (Bloco III), 1 º andar, Macau

B03

Zheng Guanying Public School

Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas, Macau

B04

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F

Praça das Portas do Cerco, Macau

B05

Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)

Avenida do Hipódromo n.º 389, Macau

B06

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall

 

Rua 1 de Maio, Macau

B07

Healthy Life Education Centre

Rua Nova de Areia Preta, n.º 577, Edifício “The Bayview”, r/c, Macau

B08

Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School

Estrada Ferreira do Amaral n.º 6, Macau

B09

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

Junction between Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Venceslau de Morais

B10

Kwong Tai Middle School

Rua de Fai Chi Kei, Habitação Social do Fai Chi Kei, Macau

B11

Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section)

Avenida Marginal do Lam mau, n.º 588, Macau

B12

Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building

Rua da Barca n.º 27, Macau

B13

Patene Activity Centre

Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti, Complexo Municipal do Mercado do Patane, 9.º andar, Macau

B14

Pui Ching Middle School

Avenida de Horta e Costa n.º 7, Macau

B15

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

B16

Multisport Pavilion of Macao Polytechnic Institute

Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes de Macau

B17

Macao Cultural Centre

Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macau

B18

Colegio Mateu Ricci

Travessa de S. Paulo, n.o 1-A

B19

St. Joseph Secondary School 2

Rua da Prata, n.o 1

B20

Escola Estrela do Mar

Rua do Padre António, n.º 36

B21

Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

B22

Carmo Auditorium

Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Taipa

B23

Pac On Ferry Terminal

Pac On Ferry Terminal

B24

Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago)

Estrada Coronel Nicolau de Mesquita, Edificío do Lago, zona A, 2° andar C

B25

Academy of Public Security Forces

Rua da Pedra, Coloane

B26

Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations

R/C, Block 5, Edifício de Ip Heng in Rua Dois de Ip Heng, Seac Pai Va, Coloane

B27

University of Macau

Avenida da Universidade da Taipa

B28

Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C

Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Macau

Self-paid sampling stations
(prior booking is required; result will be uploaded to Macao Health Code and paper report can be provided)

 

C01

Macao Forum

Avenida de Marciano Baptista de Macau

C02

Kuok Kim Medical Centre (Macao)

Alameda Dr. Carlos D’Assumpção, Edifício Centro Comercial do Grupo Brilhantismo, 4.º andar

C03

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)

Praça das Portas do Cerco

C04

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

Rua de Coelho do Amaral

C05

Nam Yue Hengqin Port

Exit E06 of Arrival Hall at Hengqin Port - Macau Frontier Post Zone (self-service area)

C06

Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium

Stadium in Block J of Macao Science and Technology University Hospital in Avenida Wai Long, Taipa

C07

Qingmao Port

Qingmao Port, Macao

C08

Sands Casino

Sands Casino

C09

Grand Lisboa Hotel

Grand Lisboa Hotel

C10

MGM Macau

MGM Macau

C11

Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau

C12

StarWorld Hotel

StarWorld Hotel

C13

Macau International Airport

Macau International Airport

C14

Venetian

Venetian

C15

Wynn Palace

Wynn Palace

C16

MGM Cotai

MGM Cotai

C17

Studio City Macau

Studio City Macau

C18

Broadway Hotel

Broadway Hotel

