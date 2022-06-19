MGTO cancels the trade seminar and MITE press conference

MACAU, June 19 - Owing to the impact of the pandemic situation and in compliance with the Macao SAR Government's latest work of pandemic prevention and control, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) decided to cancel the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” Assessment Seminar for the Food and Beverage Sector, as well as the press conference for the 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), originally scheduled on 20 and 21 June respectively.

MGTO sincerely thanks members of the trade and media, residents and visitors for their kind understanding and support. The Office will stay tuned to the latest pandemic situation and actively comply with pertinent guidelines issued by the Health Bureau with prompt and corresponding arrangements. For the latest information about pandemic prevention and situation in Macao, please visit the Special Webpage against Epidemics: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/en.aspx#clg22916.