Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 14:15 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 14:15 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 2 2 180 45 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 1 130 43 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 2 1 25 8 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 80 20 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 2 2 154 39 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 120 30 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 3 2 126 25 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 2 115 23 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 1 1 125 63 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 70 18 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 30 3 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 4 4 210 26 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 3 3 120 20 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 145 18 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 2 4 180 30 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 5 2 220 31 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 2 2 290 72 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 1 100 25 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 2 84 17 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 3 2 100 20 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 4 75 11 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 140 14 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 5 3 210 26 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 5 4 100 11 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 2 2 75 19 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 85 21 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 96 19 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 2 110 18 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 148 37 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 1 140 47 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 1 114 38 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 90 15 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 220 44 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 3 933 78 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites: