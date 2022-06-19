St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Serious Bodily Injury, DUI, Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4004456
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery, Trooper Schrauf
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2022 @ approximately 1940 hours
STREET: VT Route 25
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Chase Hollow Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry – Drizzle Post Crash
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Grant
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers Side Front End damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Conn Dinsmore
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, Vermont
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Fat boy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES: Extensive Fractures
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a car versus motorcycle crash on VT Route 25 near Chase Hollow Rd. The operator of the motorcycle, Dinsmore, was severely injured as a result of the crash, and was subsequently transported to Dartmouth shortly after Trooper’s arrival. Further investigation revealed that Grant was operating his truck in a grossly negligent manner, crossing the center line, veering into oncoming traffic and striking Dinsmore on his motorcycle.
Troopers on scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s on Grant, and ultimately placed him under arrest for Suspicion of DUI. Grant was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, June 20th in Chelsea, Vermont to answer to the charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.
Dinsmore is being treated for multiple and extensive fractures and is currently considered stable.