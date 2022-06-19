Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Serious Bodily Injury, DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#:  22A4004456                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery, Trooper Schrauf

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2022 @ approximately 1940 hours 

STREET: VT Route 25

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Chase Hollow Rd 

WEATHER: Cloudy           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry – Drizzle Post Crash

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR:   Jeffrey Grant

AGE:   53

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Groton, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram 

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Drivers Side Front End damage 

INJURIES: None

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:   Conn Dinsmore

AGE:   39

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Corinth, Vermont

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Fat boy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: 

INJURIES:  Extensive Fractures

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth  

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a car versus motorcycle crash on VT Route 25 near Chase Hollow Rd. The operator of the motorcycle, Dinsmore, was severely injured as a result of the crash, and was subsequently transported to Dartmouth shortly after Trooper’s arrival. Further investigation revealed that Grant was operating his truck in a grossly negligent manner, crossing the center line, veering into oncoming traffic and striking Dinsmore on his motorcycle.

Troopers on scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s on Grant, and ultimately placed him under arrest for Suspicion of DUI. Grant was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, June 20th in Chelsea, Vermont to answer to the charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.

Dinsmore is being treated for multiple and extensive fractures and is currently considered stable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

