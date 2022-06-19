St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Serious Bodily Injury, DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4004456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery, Trooper Schrauf

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2022 @ approximately 1940 hours

STREET: VT Route 25

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Chase Hollow Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry – Drizzle Post Crash

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Grant

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers Side Front End damage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Conn Dinsmore

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, Vermont

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Fat boy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES: Extensive Fractures

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a car versus motorcycle crash on VT Route 25 near Chase Hollow Rd. The operator of the motorcycle, Dinsmore, was severely injured as a result of the crash, and was subsequently transported to Dartmouth shortly after Trooper’s arrival. Further investigation revealed that Grant was operating his truck in a grossly negligent manner, crossing the center line, veering into oncoming traffic and striking Dinsmore on his motorcycle.

Troopers on scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s on Grant, and ultimately placed him under arrest for Suspicion of DUI. Grant was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, June 20th in Chelsea, Vermont to answer to the charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.

Dinsmore is being treated for multiple and extensive fractures and is currently considered stable.