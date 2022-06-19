Exciting new flagship drama ‘Bay of Fires now underway

19 June 2022

Elise Archer, Minister for the Arts



In another boost for our growing screen industry, Tasmanian company Archipelago Productions’ first major screen production, Bay of Fires, is about to commence production in Tasmania.

Produced by Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia, the eight-part crime series is expected to be a flagship drama for the ABC when it screens nationally in 2023.

Bay of Fires will be the largest production filmed in regional Tasmania, starring Hobart’s Marta Dusseldorp, who is also the series’ co-creator and producer.

This exciting production marks a homecoming for expatriate Tasmanian actor Toby Leonard Moore who will film his first project in Tasmania since his success with major roles in international shows including Daredevil, Billions, John Wick and Mank.

The Tasmanian Government is thrilled to support local productions like Bay of Fires, enabling actors like Marta and Toby to work in their home State.

Alongside Marta and Toby, the production features an impressive line-up of both established and emerging stars, including acclaimed actress Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Kerry Fox (Conversations with Friends), Rachel House (Stateless) and Oscar Redding (The Twelve).

The Tasmanian Government provided $30 000 in Project Development support for the series in July 2020, and we have since provided a further $1.5 million in production support for the project – largely made possible by the extra $3 million provided to Screen Tasmania in our Government’s 2021-22 Budget response to COVID-19, which is being delivered over two years.

Our ongoing commitment to local screen production has enabled our Tasmanian industry to build capacity to develop new stories and service major productions like Bay of Fires, ensuring Tasmania’s unique landscapes, people and wildlife continue to intrigue, engage and entertain audiences globally.

Importantly, it is anticipated that the production will provide 80 cast and crew positions for Tasmanians, and more than $7 million in spending on Tasmanian goods and services, much of it on the West Coast.

With Bay of Fires entering production shortly after Amazon series Deadloch has wrapped up, this means that for the first time, Tasmanian crew will have back-to-back work on major international productions in their own state – amounting to 10 months of continual work throughout 2022.

This type of ongoing and consistent production is essential for our industry growth and skills development, and our Government is focused on providing further jobs and opportunities for our screen industry by continuing to attract screen production of the high calibre of Bay of Fires to Tasmania.

