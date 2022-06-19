STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates two shootings in Washington County

BERLIN, Vermont (Sunday, June 19, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating two separate, unrelated shootings that occurred late Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Washington County. Two people were injured.

The first shooting, at a home on Dog Pond Road in the town of Woodbury, was reported at about 10:05 p.m. and involved a man shooting an acquaintance in one of his legs. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting arose from a dispute among a group of people who knew one another. A person identified as the shooter was detained by other people at the home until state troopers arrived on scene, and he is currently in Vermont State Police custody and considered a person of interest. The condition of the victim, an adult man, and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

The second shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. in a parking area in the vicinity of 22 N. Main St. in the town of Waterbury. Three people reportedly were in a parked car when unknown individuals approached the vehicle on foot, at which time one of them struck the driver, an adult man, over the head with a gun, and then shot the driver in the upper torso. The assailants then fled the area. Initial investigation indicates this shooting was an isolated incident, and there is not a general threat to the public. The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment; his condition and the seriousness of his injuries are unknown.

No information suggests there is any connection between the two shootings.

Police are actively investigating both cases and encourage anyone with information that could help detectives to call the Vermont State Police’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will release additional information about these incidents, including the names of the individuals involved, as the investigations continue.

- 30 -