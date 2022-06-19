Westminster/DUI #1

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003754

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/18/22 @ 1821 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91NB @ mm 32, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Evan S. Parro

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic operator on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 28 in the town of Westminster (Windham County) Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police located and stopped the erratic operator and identified him as 27-year-old Evan S. Parro of Keene, New Hampshire. Investigation revealed that Parro had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Parro was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Parro was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 7/5/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/22 @ 1300 hours     

COURT: Vermont Superior Court -- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

