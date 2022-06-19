Westminster/DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003754
TROOPER: Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/18/22 @ 1821 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91NB @ mm 32, Westminster
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Evan S. Parro
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic operator on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 28 in the town of Westminster (Windham County) Vermont.
Vermont State Police located and stopped the erratic operator and identified him as 27-year-old Evan S. Parro of Keene, New Hampshire. Investigation revealed that Parro had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Parro was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
Parro was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 7/5/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/22 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court -- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
