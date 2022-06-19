Further Adjustment of Announcement of Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures in Zhuhai-Macao Ports

MACAU, June 19 - Macao Workgroup for Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Receives Notification from Zhuhai Side:

According to epidemic prevention and control needs, Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism arrives at consensus, starting from 9:00 a.m. of 19 June 2022, people arriving Macao via Zhuhai-Macao ports (including Hengqin port) must present a proof of negative result of nucleic acid test within 48 hours. The current requirement of holding a proof of negative result of nucleic acid test within 24 hours for people arriving Zhuhai via Zhuhai-Macao ports (including Hengqin Port) remains unchanged.

Macao workgroup for Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control reminds all residents and visitors that they should avoid going out unless necessary, stay at home as much as possible and strictly implement all epidemic prevention measures.