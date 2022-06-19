Submit Release
Suspension of the operation of social facilities that provide daytime services and of the visits in nursing homes and rehabilitation areas

MACAU, June 19 - The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) hereby announces that, due to the development of the epidemic in Macao and in order to ensure the safety and health of service users, especially children, the elderly, the disabled and the workers, the operation of subsidized social facilities, namely day care centers, special need daycare centers and community centers, as well as the reception of visitors in nursing homes and rehabilitation areas will be suspended from today. However, nursing homes and urgent care services will remain in operation. Further information regarding the operation of the various social facilities will be announced later, as the epidemic evolves. For more information, citizens can contact their respective offices. The IAS hopes that the population understands the respective measures. The IAS appeals for the cooperation of non-subsidized facilities in order to comply with the epidemic prevention measure.

In addition, the activities organized by IAS, including visits to the exhibition area of the apartments for the elderly, are also suspended.

