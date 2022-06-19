Traffic Alert - Chester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Chester Police Dept

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 103 in Chester is CLOSED in the area of Green Mountain Turnpike due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Traffic can be routed over Church Street in Chester.

Please drive carefully.