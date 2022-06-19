Traffic Alert - Chester
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Chester Police Dept
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 103 in Chester is CLOSED in the area of Green Mountain Turnpike due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Traffic can be routed over Church Street in Chester.
Please drive carefully.