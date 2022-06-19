Vice President Harris and Partnership for Central America Announce $1.9B in New Investments
CEO Roundtable Participants (L to R): Phil Gordon, National Security Advisor to VP Harris; Eddie Ingle, CEO, Unifi; Maria del Carmen Nasser, Executive Director, Fundacion Terra; Michelle Nunn, CEO, CARE USA; Jonathan Fantini-Porter, CEO, Partnership for
CEO Roundtable with Vice President Harris (L to R): Jonathan Fantini-Porter, CEO, Partnership for Central America; Ajay Banga, Chairman, Partnership for Central America; Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris
In just twelve months since launch, investments made by partners of PCA have translated into meaningful progress: Microsoft expanded broadband access for nearly 2 million families who were previously disconnected; over 400,000 individuals were brought into the formal economy with bank accounts and/or access to credit by Mastercard, Accion, Davivienda, and Bancolombia; and CARE reached over 450,000 individuals with skill-building services and economic empowerment efforts.
A white paper released today by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Reform for Resilience Americas Hub, Fraym, and Gallup highlighted the importance of these and other efforts to build a sense of “rootedness” in Northern Central America. The paper explored the benefits of using a newly developed Impact Metrics Dashboard to identify localized community needs and target investment accordingly, to make it possible for individuals to thrive without leaving home.
At the roundtable led by Vice President Harris, PCA Executive Director Jonathan Fantini-Porter remarked that "the systemic nature of this effort will bring direct economic opportunities to a number of the most vulnerable families in northern Central America while simultaneously supporting U.S. businesses and jobs. For example, SanMar's commitment will supply nearly 60,000 small business manufacturers--the majority of which are in the United States--while creating thousands of new jobs in Central America. As we explore regional approaches to economic growth at the Summit of the Americas, this is an example of how we can nearshore quality jobs across the Americas."
PCA is committed to creating opportunities for young people. More than 20 companies have committed to support the recently-launched Central American Service Corps (CASC) which aims to provide thousands of young people with paid community service opportunities, mentorship, and a path to future employment.
