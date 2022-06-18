DC Health Announces that Ward 1 COVID Center is Relocating to U Street on Tuesday, June 21

CONTACT: Darren Whetstone | 202-442-8880 – [email protected]

(Washington, DC) — Today, DC Health announced that the Ward 1 COVID Center will relocate to 1000 U Street NW on Tuesday, June 21. The COVID Center will maintain the same schedule as the previous Ward 1 location. On Saturday, June 18, the Ward 1 COVID Center will operate at the original location, 800 Euclid Street NW. On Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20, the Ward 1 site will be closed.

With extended hours and fixed locations in each ward, the COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to ensuring health equity and accessibility for all District residents. At all of the COVID Centers, individuals continue to have access to free COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters) for all eligible ages (currently 5 and older) and PCR tests, and District residents with a valid ID can also receive free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, and adult and pediatric face masks.

Additionally, next week the Ward 3 COVID Center (5335 Wisconsin Ave NW) and Ward 6 COVID Center (507 8th Street SE), normally closed on Tuesdays, will be open on Tuesday, June 21. However, they will return to their normal schedule the following week.

Below is the schedule of the COVID Centers for the week between June 20–June 26.

Ward Address Hours 1 1000 U Street NW Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 am–8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED 3 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW Monday: 10 am–8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: 9 am–7 pm 4 4704 13th Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED 5 2350 Washington Place NE, Ste 105-N Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: 9 am–7 pm 6 507 8th Street SE Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: 9 am–7 pm 7 3929 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: 9 am–7 pm 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE Monday: 10 am–8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am–8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am–8 pm

Thursday: 11 am–9 pm

Friday: 9 am–7 pm

Saturday: 10 am–8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

DC Health continues to emphasize that the most important thing residents can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 is to be up to date with their vaccinations.

There are four easy ways to get your primary series or up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on the District’s COVID Centers, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters.