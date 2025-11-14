The DC Health Connect - Monthly Newsletter

DC Health’s, Division of Animal Services oversees animal licensing, permitting, public health protection and oversight of the DC Animal Care and Control contract for Field Services and the DC Animal Shelter. These are the programs that keep our communities and pets safe.

Permits & Licenses:

All DC pet owners must maintain up-to-date animal licenses and permits. These help ensure responsible pet ownership and public safety throughout the District.

Bite Response:

If you or your pets are bitten by a domestic animal or wildlife, contact DC Health’s, Animal Care and Control immediately at 202-888-PETS. Our team monitors potential exposures and other emerging infectious diseases affecting both humans and animals.

Animal Services Access:

Need help or have questions about lost pets, permits, or vaccinations? Visit dchealth.dc.gov for resources and contact information.

New DC Animal Shelter Coming Soon!

We’re excited to announce that our new DC Animal Shelter at 4 DC Village Lane SW will open on November 5. This new location will enhance access to animal care, licensing, and veterinary health services for DC residents.