Mayor Bowser to Encourage District Residents to Take Pledge and Support Neighbors During Hypothermia Season

(Washington, DC) – Today, Friday, November 7 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the DowntownDC BID to kick off Hypothermia Season and encourage residents to take the Hypothermia Awareness Pledge. The pledge is a commitment to look out for neighbors experiencing homelessness during the winter months.



Hypothermia Season runs from November 1 through March 31. During this time, the District activates additional shelter and outreach services to ensure every resident has a safe, warm place to go. At the event, Mayor Bowser will highlight resources available, including hot meals, warming items, and support for individuals experiencing homelessness. Residents are reminded they can call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to request free, accessible transportation to a shelter for themselves or someone else.



Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District has transformed supports for those experiencing homelessness. This includes closing DC General and opening smaller, service-enriched family shelters in every ward, as well as launching non-congregate bridge housing programs at The Aston and E Street. Since 2015, family homelessness has decreased by 61%, including an 18% drop in the past year. The 2025 Point-in-Time Count reported a 9% overall reduction in homelessness citywide from 2024, and a 19% drop from 2020.



When:

Friday, November 7 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

A.D. Rachel Pierre, Director, DC Department of Human Services

Gerren Price, President & CEO, Downtown DC BID

Where:

Triangle Park

1311 New York Avenue NW

*Closest Metro: McPherson Square*

*Closest Bikeshare: 13th St & New York Ave NW*



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser's Facebook or X.

