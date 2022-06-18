Submit Release
News Search

There were 152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,929 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION:  Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 1025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little River State Park, Waterbury

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the VAST trail in Little River State Park, Waterbury. Troopers located a vehicle on the VAST trail belonging to Shane Roberts, during the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Roberts was using crack cocaine in his vehicle. Roberts’ vehicle was seized and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks. On 06/18/2022, Troopers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and located  suspected crack cocaine and heroin. Roberts met with Troopers at the Berlin Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division and subsequently released.

 

ACCUSED: Shane Roberts

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2022 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.