Berlin Barracks / Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 1025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Little River State Park, Waterbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the VAST trail in Little River State Park, Waterbury. Troopers located a vehicle on the VAST trail belonging to Shane Roberts, during the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Roberts was using crack cocaine in his vehicle. Roberts’ vehicle was seized and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks. On 06/18/2022, Troopers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and located suspected crack cocaine and heroin. Roberts met with Troopers at the Berlin Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division and subsequently released.
ACCUSED: Shane Roberts
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2022 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861