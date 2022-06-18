Berlin Barracks / Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 1025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little River State Park, Waterbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the VAST trail in Little River State Park, Waterbury. Troopers located a vehicle on the VAST trail belonging to Shane Roberts, during the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Roberts was using crack cocaine in his vehicle. Roberts’ vehicle was seized and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks. On 06/18/2022, Troopers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and located suspected crack cocaine and heroin. Roberts met with Troopers at the Berlin Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division and subsequently released.

ACCUSED: Shane Roberts

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2022 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861